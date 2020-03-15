Elmer J. Berkebile WWII Veteran/Educator

Elmer J. Berkebile, 94, of Woodcrest Villa, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Mennonite Home. He was the husband of the late Alice D. Yoder Berkebile, to whom he was married for 65 years before she passed away in 2010, and Mary Simmons Bundy Berkebile, Woodcrest Villa. He was born in South Fork, PA, son of the late Lester W. and Bertha Jennings Berkebile. Elmer was a graduate of Adams Township High School, Sidman, PA and was a veteran of the US Navy, serving during WWII. He held an undergraduate degree from Juniata College and graduate degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State University. His life's work was in public education. He served as a teacher, guidance counselor, high school principal, supervising principal, superintendent of schools, and served on several committees and boards. He was known for his many innovations at the schools where he served, most notably Penn Manor School District, Millersville.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two daughters: Peggy (late Thomas) Peterson, Berlin, MD; and Cathy (David) Enders, Fairview, TN. Five grandchildren: Samantha Peterson; Laura (Adam) Minakowski; Beth (Ronald) Knerr; Stephen (Lisa Reisinger) Enders; and Timothy (Sara Mitchell) Enders. Five great-grandchildren. One brother: Wesley J. Berkebile, New Wilmington, PA. Elmer was preceded in death by one sister: Caroline Berkebile Thomas. He is also survived by Mary's family, two sons: John (Rae Johnson) Bundy, Lancaster; and Daryl (Roni Rawlings) Bundy, Leland, NC. Eight step-grandchildren.
A Private Graveside Service will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Faith Bible Fellowship Church. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Juniata College Scholarship Fund, 1700 Moore St., Huntingdon, PA 16652. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
