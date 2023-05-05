Elmer H. Weber, 91, of Peach Bottom, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Ephrata Manor. He was the loving husband of the late Orpha N. (Martin) Weber, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2013. Born in Brecknock Township, he was the son of the late Allen and Katie (Good) Weber.
Elmer began his career with the Ivan Martin Quarry. He then began farming, starting at the Philhaven Hospital Farm for two years, then he purchased a farm in Wakefield in 1955, farming there for 30 years. In recent years he provided transportation for the Amish community.
Elmer was very involved in his community. He was a charter member of Robert Fulton Fire Company, serving as assistant chief for 17 years, chief for 4 years, and was chairman of the mud sale for many years. For leisure, Elmer was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to the Phillies on the radio, and completed word search puzzles daily. He also enjoyed having a large vegetable garden each year. He was a member of Oakwood Mennonite Church.
He is survived by his children, D. Laverne Weber and Audrey (Richard) Lefever, and his grandchildren, Neal (Lori) Lefever and Kelsey Weber. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jacob and Edward Weber, and his sisters, Sarah and Mabel Weber and Laura Landis.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566. Viewings will be held at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA on Monday, May 8, from 6 p.m. 8 p.m., and at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren on Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Following the service, interment will take place at Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
The Weber family extends their sincere thanks to the Purple and Pink Teams of Hospice and Community Care for the care and help they provided for Elmer in recent months.
Please do not send flowers, but instead consider a donation in Elmer's memory to Robert Fulton Fire Company, P.O. Box 8, Peach Bottom, PA 17563.
