Elmer G. Rutt, 80, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was married 60 years to Ruth Martin Rutt. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jacob N. and Lizzie Groff Rutt.
Elmer was a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. He retired from New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. where he had been an equipment operator for over 40 years.
Surviving besides his wife are four sons, Leonard husband of Marlene Martin Rutt of Ephrata, Clair husband of Janice Weaver Rutt of Lititz, Carl husband of Becky Moyer Rutt of Denver, and Matthew husband of Darla Shirk Rutt of Beavertown; a daughter, Karen wife of Luke Martin of Denver; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Mervin Rutt of Mount Joy, L. Lavern husband of Ruth Rutt of Mount Joy, Raymond husband of Marilyn Rutt of Lititz, and Curvin husband of Arlene Rutt of Denver; two sisters, Mary Lou Nolt of Denver, and Anna Frances wife of Dale Nissley of Middletown; and two sisters-in-law, Irene Rutt and Esther Rutt. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Ann Rutt, two grandchildren, Kristi Rutt and Conner Rutt, two brothers, Clarence Rutt and John Jacob Rutt, a sister-in-law, Anny Mary Rutt and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Nolt.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 17, at 9:30 A.M. at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata.
Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
