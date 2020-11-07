Elmer F. Stoltzfus, 80, 176 Stoltzfus Lane, Mill Hall, PA died November 6, 2020 at his residence. Born May 5, 1940 in Talmage, PA he was the son of the late Samuel Z. and Malinda Fisher Stoltzfus. He is survived by his wife, Lydia Esh Stoltzfus at home.
He is survived by 3 daughters: Sylvia wife of Levi Esh, Lydia wife of Aquilla Stoltzfus both of Mill Hall, PA and Miriam wife of Eli Stoltzfus, Platteville, WI; 3 sons: Samuel Stoltzfus, Lloyd husband of Sadie Stoltzfus and Elmer, Jr. husband of Linda Fisher all of Mill Hall, PA; 5 sisters: Annie wife of Elam Fisher, Gordonville, PA, Rebecca Lantz, Gap, PA, Miriam wife of Ike Stoltzfus, Gordonville, PA, Mary Esh, Gordonville, PA and Priscilla wife of Emanuel Beiler, Talmage, PA; 2 brothers: John Stoltzfus, Lancaster, PA and Mark husband of Mary, East Earl; 39 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by 2 brothers: Lloyd and Melvin.
Viewing and services will be at the home of Levi Esh, 35 Wanner Lane, Mill Hall, PA with the services at 12 Noon, November 7, 2020. Burial in East End Amish Cemetery, Mill Hall, PA.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA. Online condolences at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org.
