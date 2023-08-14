Elmer F. Fisher, age 79 of 729 Georgetown Road, Ronks, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Leah Beiler Fisher. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Benjamin S. and Salome Fisher Fisher. Elmer was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: J. Raymond, husband of Barbara S. Kauffman Fisher of Ronks, Anna Ruth, wife of Christian M. Zook of Paradise, Esther Mae, wife of Jacob King, Jr. of Gordonville, Sara Ann, wife of Samuel Stoltzfus of New Holland, Barbara B., wife of Elmer M. Ebersol of Denver, PA, and Elmer, F. Jr., husband of Leah R. Esh Fisher of Ronks, 47 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Benjamin S. Jr., husband of the late Leah Smucker Fisher of Gap, David A., husband of Katie Stoltzfus Fisher of Loysville, PA, J. Raymond, husband of Barbara Riehl Fisher of Gap, and Amos F., husband of Jane Esh Fisher of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Erma Mae and Joshua Wayne, and 2 brothers, Elam H., late husband of Suvilla Stoltzfus Fisher of Loysville, PA, and Samuel F., late husband of Sadie King Fisher Swarey, wife of Samuel Swarey of IN.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 729 Georgetown Road, Ronks, on Tuesday, August 15th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Beiler's Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »