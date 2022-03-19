Elmer E. Stoltzfus, age 61 of 880 Telegraph Road, Coatesville, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was the husband of Rebecca K. Beiler Stoltzfus. Born in Honey Brook, he was the son of the late John U. and Katie Esh Stoltzfus.
Elmer was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 11 children: John U. husband of Levina Esh Stoltzfus of KY, Elam B. husband of Mattie Lapp Stoltzfus of Manheim, Amos B. husband of Sarah King Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Isaac B. husband of Lydia Beiler Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Elmer E., Jr. husband of Barbara Yoder Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Emanuel B. husband of Barbie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Oxford, Daniel B. husband of Lavina Miller Stoltzfus of Oxford, Malinda B. wife of Benjamin B. Stoltzfus of Atglen, Jonas B. husband of Rebecca King Stoltzfus of Oxford, Susie B. wife of David Fisher of Quarryville, Benuel B. Stoltzfus at home, 54 grandchildren, and 8 siblings: Samuel E. husband of Susie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Elam E. husband of Fannie Fisher Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Malinda E. wife of John B. Esch of New Providence, John J. husband of Sarah Lapp Stoltzfus of KY, Amos E. husband of Mary Fisher Stoltzfus of KY, Mary E. wife of Ephraim Stoltzfus of KY, Sylvia E. wife of Kore Stoltzfus of NY, and Daniel E. husband of Mima Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Honey Brook. He was preceded in death by a sister Barbara E. Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 880 Telegraph Road, Coatesville, TODAY, Saturday, March 19th, at 9 AM EST. Interment will be in Stoltzfus Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
