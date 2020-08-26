Elmer E. Martin, 87, of Ephrata, formerly of Blue Ball, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Fairmount Homes.
Born in New Holland, he was a son of the late Harvey H. and Margaret (Esbenshade) Martin. He was married 65 years on Oct. 30 to Grace R. (Weaver) Martin.
Elmer retired in 1992 after working 35 years for Enterprise Telephone, now Frontier, as outside plant supervisor. After retirement he was employed part time by Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, Choice Books, Goods Potato Chips, and Martin's Trailside Express.
Elmer was a member of the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community where he served as Deacon for 35 years. He enjoyed humor, music, hymns and gospel music, golf, and traveling. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Clair, married to Sandy (Leaman) Martin of Narvon, Sylvia, married to Sheldon Swartzentruber of Greenwood, DE, and Fred, married to Marilyn (King) Martin of New Holland; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
He was the last of his immediate family. Preceding him in death are three siblings, Leroy E. Martin, Carl E. Martin, and Alice E. Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Church on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522, or to Mennonite Disaster Service, mds.mennonite.net/. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.