Elmer E. Kauffman, age 77, of 44 Lower Valley Road, Christiana, PA, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was the husband of Lizzie K. Beiler Kauffman. He was born in Bird In Hand, son of the late Benjamin M. & Lizzie Esh Kauffman. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 11 children: Malinda B. wife of Samuel L. Glick of Gordonville, Anna B. wife of Noah Jay Fisher of Ronks, L. Michael husband of Malinda Ann Esh Kauffman of Christiana, Martha B. wife of Amos S. Fisher of Quarryville, Lizzie K. wife of Abner S. King of Manheim, Feenie B. wife of David E. Fisher of Narvon, Elmer E. Jr. husband of Lizzie Dienner Kauffman, Jesse B. husband of Barbie Stoltzfus Kauffman, Samuel B. husband of Linda Mae Esh Kauffman, Stephen B. husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Kauffman all of Christiana, Benjamin B. husband of Sara Lillian Stoltzfus Kauffman of Atglen, 70 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: Dan husband of Katie Esh Kauffman of Paradise, John husband of Lavina Lapp Kauffman of East Earl, Ben husband of Elsie King Kauffman Dauphin County, Fannie wife of Dan Stoltzfoos of Leola, Elam husband of Mary Stoltzfus Kauffman of New York, Priscilla wife of Stevie Fisher of Dauphin County. He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, 2 siblings: Malinda late wife of Ben husband of Anna Fisher of Honey Brook, Sam late husband of Sara wife of Amos Stoltzfus Loganton, PA.
Private funeral service will take place from the late home with interment in the Gap Road Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home. Christiana & Paradise.
