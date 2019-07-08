Elmer D. Stoltzfus, 40, of 8134 N. Moscow Rd., Parkesburg, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 after being struck by a tree during a storm while camping with friends. Born in Gap, PA, he was the son of Stephen F. and Edna Dienner Stoltzfus with whom he resided. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Elmer worked in the food industry tending stands at various farmers' markets.
He is survived by: his parents; and siblings, John S. married to Fannie Beiler Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Stephen F. Jr. married to Verna Mae Glick Stoltzfus, Perry Co., Christiann married to Samuel Ebersol Jr., Gap, RuthAnn married to Paul Glick, Parkesburg, Elizabeth Ann married to Wayne Allgyer, Gordonville; a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the home of Stevie Stoltzfus, 213 Harry Rd., Parkesburg. Viewing: at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Interment: Millwood Cemetery, Gap. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola