Elmer D. Riehl, 60, of Cambridge Road, Gap, PA died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital following a lengthy illness after a construction accident that occurred 10 years ago. He and his wife Sadie Mae Riehl Riehl celebrated 31 years of marriage. Born in West Lampeter Township, he was the son of the late Aquilla and Susan Petershiem Riehl.
Elmer was a member of Twin Valley Bible Church, Narvon, PA. He enjoyed driving the church bus for over 25 years.
He had been employed by Beiler Brothers, Roofing and Siding.
Elmer enjoyed his family, children, camping, and his dogs.
Surviving besides his wife Sadie are two children, Amy L. wife of Jay Herr of Gap, Sheldon M. Riehl and fiancée Brooke Harting of Ephrata; 2 sisters, Naomi wife of Sam Fisher of Bird In Hand, Barbara wife of Levi Zook of Marshall, IN; two brothers, Alvin husband of Verna Riehl of Gap; Wayne husband of Marisol Sheaffer of Lancaster; and a sister-in-law, Anna Ruth Bowman of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, John Riehl and Melvin Riehl.
Funeral services will be held at Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, PA on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00AM with Pastor Bill Muller officiating. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday from 6:00-8:00PM and again on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery at 2:00PM. Those who desire may make contributions to Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, PA 17555. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »