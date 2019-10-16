Elmer C. Bare, 92 of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Brethren Village Retirement Community, after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank R. and Elizabeth (Cope) Bare. Elmer was the beloved husband of Anna Marie (O'Neill) Bare, and together they celebrated 68 years of marriage this past September 15th.
After graduating from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1944, Elmer entered the U.S. Army and honorably served his country during WWII from 1944-1946. After being discharged, he attended Carnegie Mellon University from where he graduated in 1951 with a degree in Printing Management. Over the years, he worked for several different printing companies, and retired in March of 1997 as Vice President of Manufacturing at Intelligencer Printing after 32 years of service.
Elmer was a charter member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He was on Parish council, Chairman of the Finance Committee, on the Stewardship Committee and the Building Committee, coordinator of collection counters, and a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. He was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion for many years. He also logged more than 3000 volunteer hours at Lancaster General Hospital.
In addition to his wife, Elmer is survived by three daughters: Betty Windstein and her husband Jeff, Peggy Sanbower and her husband John, both of Lancaster, and Jeanne Eberly and her husband Russ of Ephrata. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Kate Hagar, Jenn Womble, Tammy Sunwall, Becky Sanbower, Eric Revak and Amy Bluma; four great-grandchildren: Payton, Caleb and Hadley Womble, and Connor Sunwall; niece Peggy O'Neill and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 13 siblings.
Elmer's family would like to express their appreciation for the years of loving care and attention given to him by the staff of Brethren Village as he advanced through the levels of care, and very recently by Hospice & Community Care.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing which will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5–7 PM in the Brethren Village Chapel located off the south entrance of Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elmer's memory may be made to the St. John Neumann Catholic Church Building Fund at the above address or to the Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village at the above address. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com