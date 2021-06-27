Elmer A. "Boss" Schnader

Elmer A. Schnader, known by many as Boss, 97, of Cornwall, PA passed away peacefully on Monday June 21, 2021 at Cornwall Manor.
Born April 21, 1924 in Lancaster, Elmer was the son of the late Elmer and Francis (Suter) Schnader. Elmer married Dorothy Bailey on October 24, 1943 and shared 77 years of marriage together.
A United States Army veteran, Elmer honorably served during WWII from 1943 to 1945 where he was a vital part of the 338th infantry regiment which fought on the Gothic Line in Italy. His unit won three distinguished service crosses, 35 Silver Stars, and over 200 Bronze Stars for their heroic efforts.
After his time in the Army, Elmer began his working career as a milkman. He later took a job as a core maker with the Penn Cast Corporation in Marietta, PA where he worked for over 40 years.
A man of faith, Elmer and his wife attended Cornwall United Methodist Church. Elmer and his beloved wife were inseparable and shared many wonderful memories together with cruises all over the world, trips to Las Vegas, and countless camping trips. Elmer was an outdoorsman and found joy in hunting and fishing as well. Notably, Elmer listened to the radio and won many radio contests through the years. Above all, Elmer cherished time spent with his family.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Dorothy Schnader; a son, James Schnader husband of Evelyn; a granddaughter, Amy Schnader wife of John Koza; a brother, Carl Schnader; and a sister, Betty Mahler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Mary Fry, Frances Chant, Leona Bickauskas, and Gloria Huber; as well as a brother, Richard Schnader.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 10AM to 11:30AM. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Tim Kriebel officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund, 1 Boyd Street Cornwall, PA 17016 with memo marked as Benevolent Fund.
