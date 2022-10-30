Elma S. Smucker, age 94, formerly of Bird-in-Hand, PA, died peacefully on October 28, 2022 at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA. Born in Smoketown, PA she was the daughter of the late David B. and Barbara S. Glick. Her husband of 62 years, Paul M. Smucker, preceded her in death on March 29, 2011. She was the mother of Barbara (Gerry Mitchell), John (Myrna), Jerry (Kathy), Ruth, Jim (Anna), Jeff (Anita Yoder). Elma treasured her 18 grandchildren: Laura Kanagy (Randy Hoover), Ryan Smoker (Christy), Eric Kanagy (Matthew Eng), Jason Smoker (Sara), Joshua Smucker (Christa), Hans Smucker (Kate), Maria Kanagy, Justin Smucker (Trietia), Anny Rill (Jonathan), Joseph Smucker (Sarah), Heidi Smucker, Jordon Smucker (Krista), Carrie Smucker (fianc Daniel Snow), Rachel Smucker, Maeve Smucker, Kate Smucker, Marcy Smucker and Jonas Smucker. She had 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a stillborn son, brothers Elmer S. Glick and Daniel L. Glick, and sisters Mary A. Herr and Lena S. Lapp. She is survived by her sister Elsie M. Kauffman and her aunt Dorothy Yoder (Roland).
Elma spent her early years helping on the family's Glick Dairy Farm and milk bottling operation in Smoketown; with her Uncle Jake on Glick's Plant Farm; and with her grandfather I.N. Glick in his cannery business. She attended Locust Grove Mennonite School. On October 21, 1948 she married Paul M. Smucker. A charter member of Sandy Hill Mennonite Church, she was active in Sunday school, Bible school and the ladies sewing activities commonly known as Women's Missionary & Service Commission (WMSC). In 1955, while operating a dairy farm In McKean County, PA, she, along with her husband Paul, assisted in church planting at the Birch Grove Mennonite Church near Port Allegheny. In 1968 she assisted her husband Paul in founding the Bird-In-Hand Family Inn and in 1970 the Bird-In-Hand Family Restaurant. During many years of her adult life, she and her husband volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service, Habitat For Humanity, and Proyecto Azteca in Florida, the Gulf States, and Texas. She helped to repair and build new homes for those in need, often with the help of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Bird-In-Hand Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and being at their mountain cabin, making her special Thanksgiving stuffing and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. One of her favorite hobbies was sewing. She volunteered many hours sewing for missions activities at Sandy Hill Community Church and Stumptown Mennonite Church. She made each of her grandchildren a large quilt.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church in Bird-In-Hand on Monday, November 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held immediately after at 11:00 a.m. Weather permitting all services will be held outside. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Elma's memory to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. shiveryfuneralhome.com