Elma R. Peachey, 95, of New Holland, formerly of East Earl, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Garden Spot Village.
Born in Akron, she was a daughter of the late Aldus and Ida (Wenger) Hershey. Her husband, Raymond Peachey, died Nov. 10, 2004.
Elma was a homemaker and a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church where she was active in the sewing circle. She enjoyed gardening, word search, embroidery, and visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are 2 children, Darlene, married to Gerald Stoltzfus of Elverson, and Fred, married to Janet (Zuck) Peachey of New Holland; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Florence Weber of New Holland.
Preceding her in death is a daughter, Freda Zimmerman; a brother Warren Hershey; and two sisters, Irene and Rhoda Hershey.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mountain View and Springwood at Garden Spot Village for their kind care of Elma.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at 11 am at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Church on Tuesday from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.