Elma Mae Delp, 88, of Chambersburg, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland and Conestoga passed away Friday evening, September 17, 2021 at Menno Haven in Chambersburg with her family by her side. Born in Lancaster County on January 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Amos M. and Anna M. Keener Shenk. She was the wife of Melvin B. Delp.
Elma loved being surrounded by her family. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking and baking. She was a pleasant, cheerful lady, always had a smile for everyone. She was a good friend and confidante to many. Elma was very hospitable and a godly woman. She and her husband moved to Baltimore early in their marriage to serve with the Mennonite Missions, returning to Pennsylvania a few years ago. She attended Wilkens Avenue Mennonite Church in Baltimore.
Elma will be missed by her daughters, Linda Delp of Baltimore, Jeanie, wife of Larry Miller of Baltimore and Donna, wife of Jerry Sauder of Columbus, OH and her son, Dale, husband of Kellie Delp of Catonsville, MD; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Elaine Delp of Baltimore and sister-in-law, Shelby Shenk of New Providence. Elma was preceded in death by her son, Jay Delp and her brother, Paul Shenk and 2 infant siblings.
Private casket burial was held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at River Corner Mennonite Cemetery, Conestoga. To submit an online condolence visit www.Melaniebscheidfh.com Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
