Elma K. Avery, 86, of Lancaster, PA, was called home on October 19th, 2022.
Elma is survived by her sisters, Elouise and Edna, her children, Stephen, John Anthony, and Gloria, and her eight grandchildren.
Born on the 10th of February, 1936, Elma loved her family dearly and always worked hard to teach her children and grandchildren what was most important in life. A memorial service will be held November 5, 2022 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witnesses located at 5465 Ten Oaks Rd., Clarksville, MD 21029.
