Ellis Z. Zeiset, 83, a resident of Lincoln Christian Home, passed away on September 16, 2021.
Born in Terre Hill, he was the son of the late Clayton and Charlotte (Zimmerman) Zeiset.
He was the loving husband of Lois W. (Beyer) Zeiset, whom he married on May 10, 1958.
He was a member of Blue Ball Mennonite Church and was a previous Deacon for twelve years at Churchtown Mennonite Church.
He was previously employed as a truck driver and had previously owned and operated a farmers market stand, "EZ Bulk Foods."
Ellis is survived by his wife, Lois W. Zeiset, children: Nevin B. husband of Roseann (Martin) Zeiset of Mt. Airy, Nelson B. husband of Esther (Allgyer) Zeiset of Kleinfeltersville, Arlene Erb of New Columbia, Joanne wife of David Zimmerman of Turbotville and Marlin husband of Lisa (Martin) Zeiset of Himrod, NY, thirty-two grandchildren and forty-three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Erma Musser, Henry Zeiset, Rachel Martin, Clayton Zeiset, Luke Zeiset, Mary Martin, Miriam Weaver, Charlotte Allgyer and Judy Zimmerman.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter: Elaine High, a twin brother: Earl Zeiset and a brother: Harold Zeiset.
Funeral services will be held at Blue Ball Mennonite Church, 143 Ewell Rd., Blue Ball, PA 17506, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service on Tuesday and on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the church. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
