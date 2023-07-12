Ellis M. Martin, 77, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Lititz to the late Ellis K. and Lena (Good) Martin and was the husband of the late Erma J. (Sensenig) Martin, who passed away in 2012.
He was a member of New Haven Mennonite Church and was a faithful servant to the Lord. Ellis was very hard working and drove truck for the family business, E.K. Martin. He will be remembered by family and friends for his positive and friendly personality.
Ellis is survived by six children, Rosalie, wife of James Good, Regina, wife of the late Rodney Martin, Thomas, husband of Sheri Martin, John, husband of Janelle Martin, Coleen, wife of Jason Brubaker, Benjamin, husband of Corrie Martin; 29 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Lester, husband of Elsie Martin, Arlene, wife of Jere Martin, Alma, wife of Arthur Musser, Mable, wife of the late John Martin, Ira, husband of the late Susan Martin, Ray, husband of Marie Martin and Wilmer, husband of Lucille Martin.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Norman, husband of Minerva Martin; a sister, Mary, wife of George Hurst and a grandson, Collin Martin.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 9 to 10 AM at the church, followed by his funeral service at 10 AM, with New Haven Ministry Officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
