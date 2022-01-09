Ellis J. Shenk, 90, passed away at home in Bel Air, MD on Dec. 28, 2021. Ellis dedicated his life to serving others, motivated by the belief that all people are deserving of lives lived with dignity.
Ellis was born in Hershey, PA to Harvey K. Shenk and Sylva L. Gingrich. He graduated from Myerstown High School, Elizabethtown College and American University, where he earned a master’s degree in International Studies. After serving with Brethren Volunteer Service in post-WWII Germany resettling refugees, he married Carolyn Ressler. They worked with Brethren Service in Sardinia (with refugee resettlement) and then at a hospital in the mountains of P.R., where Ellis served as Hospital Administrator. Ellis then joined World Vision, working in Bangladesh and later in Ecuador. Upon return to the US, he worked in NYC for CODEL (Coordination in Development) and finally, at ECPAT (End Child Prostitution in Asia Tourism). He retired in Bel Air, MD, where he was involved with the Long Green Valley Church of the Brethren and volunteered at New Windsor.
His love of travel took him to all 50 states and over 30 countries. Ellis had a passion for genealogy, researching his ancestry and reading obituaries to find potential relatives. He loved music, humor, newspapers, biking, tennis, puzzles, and his computer.
Ellis was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ernest Shenk, and his sister-in-law, Marian. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Shenk, their 5 Shenk children: Suzanne (& husband, Scott Siegal), Todd, Krystal, Jolyn, and Shawn (& wife, Kelly Shenk), 6 grandchildren, his sister Alma, and her husband, Carl Herr.
