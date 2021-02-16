Elliott S. Robinson III "Sandy", 72, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Middletown Home in Middletown, PA. He was born on January 28, 1948 in Providence, RI, and was the loving son of the late Elliott S., Jr., MD and Margaret (Uhl) Robinson. In 1953, with his mother, he and his siblings moved to join their father stationed in Germany, and he attended school there for about two years. In 1955, the family relocated to Lewistown, PA and in 1958, to Waverly, NY, where the family home remained until the early 1990s.
As a young boy & teen, Elliott was active in The Boy Scouts of America and an avid Ham Radio operator. He served as a radio DJ at two different stations, the Sayre, PA station WATS (where his on-air personality was "Bill Robinson") and the Kenyon College station WKCO. He graduated from Wyoming Seminary in Wilkes-Barre, PA and later from Kenyon College in Gambier, OH in 1974 with a degree in Biology.
In his early adult life he worked at the Red Cross as part of the Fire & Rescue and Disaster Relief programs, as well as instructing boating, swimming and being a dedicated member of the ski patrol. He took pride in his leadership role in the Red Cross efforts to assist with Hurricane Agnes relief in 1972 and the Three Mile Island disaster in 1979. Later in life he spent many years doing computer database work for Johns Hopkins & ACT (American College Testing), then spending his final years leading to his retirement substitute teaching.
Elliott Jr. indoctrinated his children early. Young Elliott took his first trek up Mount Washington in New Hampshire when he was about 8 years old. His annual trips imbued in him a great love for the outdoors, and he took immense pride in sharing those experiences with his family and friends. Music was another of his passions which he participated in through choir, community theater, and singing with his siblings. He also liked to spend his time reading, performing magic, & completing puzzles.
He is survived by his daughter, Sara M. Robinson of Highspire, PA; sisters, Eugenia "Sally" Mathes (George) of Holley, NY, Rebecca "Becca" Abele of Zanesville, OH, Deborah "Debba" Sekou and her dear ‘wasband', Ali of Laconia, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held later this spring.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home, 260 E. Main St. Middletown, PA with the funeral arrangements.
