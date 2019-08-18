Elliott A. Thomas

Elliott "Tom" Thomas passed from this life into the next on August 13, 2019, with family by his side. He was 91 years old. Born in Bird-In-Hand, PA to Earl A. Thomas, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Herman) Thomas, Tom was the oldest of three boys. He grew up in Bird-In-Hand and Bareville, and graduated from Upper Leacock High School in 1945.
Tom served in the U.S. Air Force from April 1946 to April 1949, rising to the rank of sergeant. He repaired remote control gun turrets on B-29 Super Fortress bombers and received the American Theater WW II Victory Medal.
After the war, Tom attended Thaddeus Stevens Trade School under the GI Bill studying radio electronics from 1949 to 1950.
On May 12, 1951, Tom married Bettie Marie Talbot of New Holland. They had two children, and lived in Bareville on South Hershey Avenue near where Tom grew up. He joined the New Holland Methodist Church in April 1952 where he has been a member ever since. Tom and Bettie were married for 41 years until Bettie passed at the age of 61 in 1992.
Tom began work at Barbey Electronics in March 1950. Barbeys was sold to Cumberland Electronics, and he was manager of the Lancaster store. After retiring from Cumberland in May 1991, Tom continued to work part-time as a messenger and in the mailroom for Fulton Bank from 1992 to 2006.
Tom was a handyman who was always willing to help his kids with home projects. He also enjoyed metal detecting and found numerous "treasures" and coins. He was an animal lover. He had a pet cat, Boots, and also cared for many outdoor cats in the neighborhood. Tom was a generous philanthropist donating to many charitable organizations.
In addition to his wife, Bettie, Tom was preceded in death by both his brothers, Earl A. Thomas, Jr. and Allen C. Thomas. He is survived by his children, Robin married to Kathy Thomas, Landisville and Tracy married to Tom Malinich, Lititz; his grandchildren, Andrew Thomas married to Christine, Robbinsville, NJ, Megan Thomas, engaged to Kevin McLaughlin, Baltimore, MD, and Kyle Pace; and his great-grandchildren, Avery and Evan Thomas.
Funeral service: Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Viewing: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Interment: Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
The family would like to thank the staff of Maple Farm for the loving care they provided Tom in his final months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Holland United Methodist Church or the Humane League in Tom's name. Furman-Leola