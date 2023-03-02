Elliot Benjamin Trump, age 5, went to be with Jesus on 2/27/23 after a 3-month battle with brain cancer. He was the son of Ben and Kristin Trump, of Lititz, and big brother to Addelyn (3) and Silas (1).
Elliot was a little boy full of life, adventure and love for his family. He could often be found outside digging in the dirt, hauling wood, climbing bushes and trees, collecting "treasures" of sticks, rocks, acorns etc. He was extremely strong and athletic and used that strength to take advantage of anything that could be climbed, scaled or jumped off of. He loved riding his bike, hiking, exploring the woods and playing any sport that included a ball.
He loved being at home with his family, helping Daddy with projects and yard maintenance, working in the kitchen with Mommy, playing with his little sister and brother. He enjoyed snuggling, reading, camping out, campfires and family movie nights. He loved celebrating birthdays and Christmas, planning for them every month of the year.
There are so many things that made Elliot the beautiful boy that he was but the most important was his decision at age 5 to ask Jesus into his heart. At that moment he became a child of the King of Kings and held the promise of eternity in heaven with Jesus. This is the hope we cling to as we grieve the loss of this precious boy from our earthly family. We have the promise that one day we will be with him again. One day every tear will be wiped away and there will be no more pain, no more death, no more mourning. For now, we pray that his life will continue to be a witness to the love, sovereignty and grace of God.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 4th at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. There will be a time of visitation 4:30-5:30 PM with the service taking place 5:30-6:30 PM. A reception with light refreshments will be held following the service until 7:30 PM.
This can be accessed on Calvary Church's webpage, at https://www.calvarychurch.org/more/event-live-stream/. Please note that if you log on early you may see a previous service, but it will switch to a live feed shortly before the service begins.
