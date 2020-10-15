Ellin M. McCarthy, 96, of Lititz, passed away while under the care of her family and Hospice & Community Care, on October 12, 2020. Ellin was married to her high school sweetheart, Charles F. McCarthy, for over 48 years until his passing in 1996. She was born January 8, 1924 in Pittston, PA and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Garrity) Lynch, also of Pittston.
Ellin is survived by three sons: Timothy (Jacqueline), of Exton: Thomas James (TJ), of Lititz: Matthew (Stacey), of Lititz, and daughter-in-law, Tamara Weiler Ruckel. Surviving grandchildren are: Chase, Cara, Allyson, Declan, Ryan and Timothy Jack (TJ).
She was preceded in death by a son, Charles F. McCarthy, Jr. and a sister, Marian Shaughnessy, of Pittston.
She graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in Pittston and Misericordia Business College in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Ellin was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz for over 59 years. She was a relentless volunteer, spending over 20 years coordinating the weekly church cleaning and order of flowers for church services. She was employed as a secretary at Warwick High School in Lititz for over 23 years before retiring in 1993.
Ellin was an avid reader, loved flowers, gardening, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed sports, especially Notre Dame Football, the New York Yankees and college basketball. She loved canning, but was most famous for her pies, cakes, cookies, decadent cheesecakes and tortes.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend The Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. There will be visitation with the family prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 AM at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in Longenecker Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ellin's memory to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send the family condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com