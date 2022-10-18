Ellie (Edna Mae) Martin, 78, of Ronks, PA., went to be with the Lord at her home on October 15, 2022 after a four-week bout with cancer. She was born July 8, 1944 in Blue Ball, PA., the daughter of the late Eli B. and Mary Ellen Zimmerman. She was the sixth of seven siblings. After 51 years of marriage to Mahlon Oberholtzer, who preceded her in death, she married James I. Martin on February 6, 2021.
Ellie was a beloved wife, mother and friend of many. An active member of Grace Point Church of Paradise, she devoted a large amount of her time ministering to the needs of others. She loved gardening, cooking, playing tennis and hosting family and friends at her home.
She is survived by husband, James I. Martin of Ronks, children Frederick Oberholtzer of Gettysburg, Katrina O. Lefever (Dave) of Akron, and Thomas Oberholtzer (Denise) of Penn Laird, VA.; step-children Renita Leong of Lancaster, Dana Martin (Pradeep Kumar) of Lancaster, Tanya Martin Nisly (Kevin) of Arlington, KS. and Andre Martin (Angie) of Millersville; grandchildren; Noe and Lucas Oberholtzer Hess (and their mother Audrey Hess) of Gettysburg, Eli Lefever of Akron, and Katie and Quinn Oberholtzer of Penn Laird, VA.; and step-grandchildren; Orion and Dane Leong (and their father Chris Leong) of Lititz, Sadie, Hannah and Lily Martin Nisly of Arlington, KS., and Leiana, Adelyn and Wyatt Martin of Millersville.
Preceding her in death are sisters Marian Zimmerman and Anna Frances Wenger. She is survived by sister Kathryn Horst of New Holland, brother Raymond Zimmerman (Ada Mae) of Peach Bottom, Mary Jane Musser (Isaac) of Narvon, and Sylvia Martin (Harold) of Brownstown.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grace Point Church of Paradise, 10 S. Singer Ave., Paradise with Pastor Tim Rogers officiating. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday from 5 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Factory Ministries, 3293 E. Lincoln Hwy., Paradise, PA. 17562. Online condolences may be offered at www.groffeckenroth.com. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.