Ellene N. Lefever, 94, of Landis Homes, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Paul B. Lefever, who passed away on December 25, 2004. She was born in East Lampeter Township, daughter of the late Rev. Harry N. and Katie H. Denlinger Neff. She was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church. Ellene enjoyed flowers, her pen-pal ministry to those who are incarcerated, her family, and she was a gentle, kind, and humble person.
She is survived by one daughter: Nancy L. (Raymond E.) Reitz, Manor Twp. One son: J. Paul (Suzanne) Lefever, Xenia, OH. Four grandchildren: Jennifer (Phil) Kratz; Erika (Kris) Good; Sara (Jesse) Pellman; and Chandler Lefever. Nine great-grandchildren. Four sisters: Marian Martin; Betty Martin; Alma (Luke) Martin; and Evelyn (Hershey) Hostetter. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Shirley L. Forney, and seven siblings: Dorothy Hershey, John Neff, Clarence Neff, Lloyd Neff, Mervin Neff, Grace Reitz, and Harry Neff, Jr.
The Memorial Service will be held at the WEST BETHANY CHAPEL at Landis Homes, 1001 Oregon Road, Lititz on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with visitation from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Private interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Benevolent Fund at Landis Homes. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
