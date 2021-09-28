Ellen Z. Zimmerman, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at home after a brief illness.
She was born in East Earl Township, daughter of the late Adam B. and Mary E. (Zimmerman) Newswanger and was the wife of the late Elam R. Zimmerman for 63 years before he passed away in 2015.
She was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Ellen was a homemaker.
She is survived by ten children, Edna, wife of Melvin Martin of Ephrata, Florence, wife of Warren Nolt of Leola, Lydia, wife of Amos Zimmerman of Ephrata, Amos, husband of Susie (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Elam, husband of Pauline (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of Stanley, NY, Luke, husband of Mary (Nolt) Zimmerman of Lititz, Elva, wife of Ervin Zimmerman of Ephrata, Jonathan, Ellen, and Susan Zimmerman, all at home; 56 grandchildren; 113 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; a brother, Daniel Newswanger of Morgantown; three sisters, Annie, wife of the late Adin Kilmer of MO, Susanna, wife of Amos Kilmer of TN, Leah, wife of the late Paul Hoover of NY and two brothers-in-law, Eugene Weaver of Orrstown, Amos Leinbach of MO.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two great-grandsons, Shane Zimmerman, Shannon Hoover; a brother, Paul Newswanger and three sisters, Fannie Zimmerman, Mary Weaver and Katie Leinbach.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 651 Old Akron Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 8:45 AM from the late residence with further services at 9:30AM from Conestoga Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
