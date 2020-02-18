Ellen Wolf, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Lititz surrounded by her children on February 15, 2020. Ellen was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert A. Wolf, who passed in 2015. Also predeceasing Ellen were two brothers and a sister.
Ellen is survived by three children: Deborah Huslin, of Lancaster, Susan Wolf, of Lititz, and Brad Wolf, husband of Lisa, of Lancaster; and five grandchildren, Randi Wolf, Elle Hoffmaster, Maggie Patton, Dylan Wolf, and Emma Wolf. Ellen also had four step children, Janice Hollinger, Joyce Irvin (deceased), Robert Wolf II, and Bruce Wolf.
Ellen was born in Bristol, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Stockton. Ellen moved to Lancaster as a child and graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1948, obtained her real estate license, and worked in several secretarial and accounting positions.
Ellen was first and foremost a mother whose love, kindness and compassion for her children and grandchildren were boundless. She found her greatest joy in bringing happiness to her family. Rarely was her attention focused on herself. Ellen smiled by helping those she loved smile. To be with her was to feel the warmth and love of a great and caring heart. Ellen was an inspiration and a role model in how to live by cherishing others.
Ellen was fortunate to travel the world with her husband, visiting countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Over the years they visited all 50 states together. She also loved spending time with her husband and children at their home in Southwest Florida.
Beautiful and elegant, tender and loving, Ellen will be deeply missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA at 11:00am on Saturday, February 22 with The Rev. Steven Arena as Celebrant. The family will greet friends at church from 10-11:00am prior to Mass. An interment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. To send condolences please visit : SnyderFuneralHome.com
