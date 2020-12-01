Ellen W. Weiler, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.
She was born in East Earl to the late Elam Z. and Hettie H. (Weaver) Wenger and was the wife of Eli H. Weiler who passed away in 2015.
She was a member of Springville Mennonite Church.
Ellen is survived by nine children: Esther Stauffer of Narvon, LeRoy, husband of Jacqueline Weiler of Hamburg, Melvin, husband of Jacqueline Weiler of Ephrata, John, husband of Karen Weiler of Ephrata, Mark Weiler of Ephrata, Marvin, husband of Deborah Weiler of Denver, Mary Ellen, wife of Gerald Nissley of Middletown, Jason, husband of Kim Weiler of Bradenton, FL, Glenn, husband of Grace Weiler of Attica, OH; 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and four siblings, Noah Wenger of Stevens, Paul, husband of Darla Wenger of Denver, Mary Fleming of Kansas City, MO, Anna, wife of Eugene Martin of Denver.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two granddaughters.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM, at Midway Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 8:45 AM, at Midway Reception Ceneter, with further services at 9:30 AM, from the Springville Mennonite Church, 520 Springville Road, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
