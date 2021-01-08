Ellen W. Keeney, 92, of Lititz, PA died peacefully of natural causes at her daughter's home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was the wife of the late Laverne E. Keeney for 46 years.
Born in Brecknock Twp., Lancaster County, PA on September 28, 1928, Ellen was a daughter of the late Noah and Emma (Bollinger) Wise.
She was a member of the Conservative Brethren Church at Millbach.
Ellen is survived by two daughters: Joanne Longenecker (Dale) of Bethel, PA and Donna Weaver (Elden) of Lititz, PA; and a daughter-in-law, Jean Keeney of Ephrata, PA.
Also surviving are 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Arthur Wise, and a sister, Miriam Snyder.
She was preceded in death by her husband Laverne, a son, Lamar, an infant daughter, Brenda, a brother, Clayton, and two sisters, Esther and Sarah.
A viewing will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, January 15 at the Lititz Dunkard Brethren Church, 430 Clay Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Funeral services will be held at the Lititz Dunkard Brethren Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16 and will be officiated by Elder Dean St. John, Elder Dean Kegerreis, and Minister David Dennis.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
