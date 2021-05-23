Ellen Steele Hines, 74, of Millersville, PA, passed away at home on Friday, April 9, 2021. Her daughter and son-in-law, Stacie Molnar-Main and Don Main invite the community to a Celebration of Ellen's Life, which will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen Street, Lancaster on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. A reception with the family will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Doctors Without Borders.
