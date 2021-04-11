Ellen Steele Hines, 74, of Millersville, PA, passed away at home on Friday, April 9, 2021. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Jeanne (McKeag) Steele.
Ellen attended Kiski Area High School through the eleventh grade and graduated from Reynoldsburg High School near Columbus, Ohio. She studied art at Ohio University, Columbus College of Art and Design, and The Ohio State University where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in drawing and painting. Ellen was a draftsman at Bell Labs, a designer for Potomac Research Institute, and a senior technical illustrator for Battelle Memorial Institute where she specialized in patent drawings.
Ellen's most true expression of herself was seen in her art. She was a painter and in her later years, developed a small business selling cards featuring whimsical watercolor portraits of dogs. She was also an avid collector and expert in American Art Pottery who enjoyed hiking and spending time in nature.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Charles Hines; her daughter, Stacie Molnar-Main (Donald Main); her two grandchildren Naomi-Jeanne Main and Carolynn Anna Main; along with her brother John "Ren" Steele (Marushka), Charles Steele (Christine), and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize and thank Dr. Maulik B. Patel and all the staff of Pulmonary Associates of Lancaster for their compassionate and life-extending care of Ellen over the years. A Memorial Service will be held later this Spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Doctors Without Borders.
