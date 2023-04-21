Ellen "Spike" Lawrence Maddow of Lancaster passed away April 15, 2023. She was born in the fall of 1939 to the late Charles H. Lawrence and E. Ida Lawrence in Lancaste,r PA.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Ellen pursued an education in nursing. She went on to graduate from the Lancaster General Hospital of Nursing and then obtained a BS at Millersville University and an MS from Temple University.
Ellen spent most of her career in the nursing vocation. She served the community as a registered nurse for many years, and she also provided a new generation of nurses with guidance and education as a teacher. After retirement she did volunteer work with Lancaster General Hospital Campus Surgery Center. Ellen had a great sense of humor and was well organized. She loved to travel, and lived in AZ, NJ, MD, GA and PA. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, was cheerleading captain, and served as a class president.
Ellen is survived by her son Dr. Charles L. Maddow, daughter-in-law Debra and grandson Ethan, all of Texas; her sister Germain Hopkins of New Hampshire, her sister Lynne Gerz of Conestoga, and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in her passing by beloved husband of 54 years, Jeffrey A. Maddow; and her sister Charlotte A. Pickel.
Family invites friends to a graveside service Monday April 24, 2023, at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603, at 11:15 AM. A luncheon will follow. To honor Ellen, please wear something pink in remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's hospital at www.stjude.org/Donate. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com