Ellen Ruth Martin (Ellie to those who knew her best!) of Lancaster, PA was called to heaven on Friday, September 8, 2023 in McKean, PA.
Ellie graduated from Hempfield High School in 2015 as the class Salutatorian, a National Merit Finalist, class vice-president, and a member of the varsity swim team. In 2019, she graduated with a degree in Bioengineering from the University of Pittsburgh and was named Outstanding Biomechanical Student of the Year. In college she was a teaching assistant, research assistant, University Scholar, and a member of the Gamma Sigma Sigma Service Sorority. In 2018, the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society awarded her the Best Published Student Research Paper.
After graduation and until her passing, she was a Risk Control Specialist covering much of the Mid-Atlantic Region for CNA Insurance. She was a member of Wayside Presbyterian Church in Landisville, PA.
Ellie loved time with family, knitting, cooking, and the lake. She was known for her kindness, grace, humor, authenticity, courage, and wit. She touched many people in her life, particularly during her journey the past 7 months. She will be deeply missed.
Ellie is survived by her parents Thomas and Laurie Martin of Lancaster, brothers Nathan Martin (Corinne Goetzinger) and Adam Martin (Christine Martin), niece Abigail Martin, grandfather William Martin, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her beloved dog Olive. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Archie and Ellen Wallace, and Jeanne Martin.
A family Celebration of Life' is planned in Western Pennsylvania followed by a private interment. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to: Sarcoma Foundation of America (curesarcoma.org), UPMC Hillman Cancer (hillmanresearch.upmc.edu), or Freedom Center for Animal Life Saving (Humanepa.org).
Calm, Peace, and Love
