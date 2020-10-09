Ellen Rohrer Musser, 98, formerly of Holtwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. She was the wife of the late Abner G. Musser, Jr. who passed away in 2016. They celebrated and enjoyed 70 years together. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Emma Brackbill Rohrer.
Ellen was a faithful member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. During WWII she worked at the former Hamilton Watch Company in Lancaster assisting with wartime efforts. When her children were small, Ellen returned to school and began her career as a beautician owning her own business, Ellen's Beauty Nook. She enjoyed traveling, decorating and sewing, was involved with 4-H, and loved spending time at Rehoboth Beach. Ellen spent time studying her Bible and sharing what she learned with many.
She is deeply loved and survived by 4 children: Michael husband of Jean Wagner Musser of Mountville, Patricia wife of Rine Neff of Holtwood, Abner "Skip" Musser III. of Quarryville, Scott husband of Lauren Herr Musser of Holtwood. Ellen cherished and was extremely proud of her 11 grandsons, Greg & Michael Musser, Andrew, Alex & John Neff, Abner Gray IV, Nathan & Matthew Musser, and Eric, Brian & Brent Musser. She was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law, B. Marie Stoner Rohrer, Holtwood and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Paul H. Rohrer, Susanna Rohrer Musser, Lloyd S. Rohrer and daughter-in-law, Rose Wiley Musser.
A public Memorial Service will be held at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Family Life Center on Sunday, October 25th with Visitation at 2:00 p.m. and Service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to Mennonite Home Communities Benevolent Care, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster PA 17601; or to Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church "Restore His House" Fund 1068 Chestnut Level Road Quarryville, PA 17566; or to Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Drive Lancaster, PA 17604. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »