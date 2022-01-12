Ellen Reed was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas and grew up in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, but she lived her entire adult life in Lancaster. Her birth parents were Robert and Edith (Harper) Lykes. After the death of her parents when she was young, Ellen was raised by her father’s sister and husband, Virginia and Sumner St. Clair. At that time, her aunt wanted her named Becky. So, at home she was called Becky, and at school she was known as Ellen.
Robert “Bob” Reed and Ellen were married for 66 years at the time of his death in 2017. Ellen is survived by one daughter, Virginia (Giny) Mackey and her husband, Robert. She was blessed with three grandchildren: Philip Mackey (Ashley), Jason Mackey, and Alison Gillmen (Tyler) as well as great-grandchildren Jade and Hazel Gillmen, and Parker and Hudson Mackey. Karen Lykes of Cincinnati is her only niece. Her two brothers preceded her in death, Jack Harper Lykes and Robert Evans Lykes.
As a member of Highland Presbyterian Church, she served as a Stephen minister. A member of The Towne Club of Lancaster for 50 years, she held various positions, including multiple terms as President. She had been a member of Covenant United Methodist Church for over 30 years in which she sang in the choir.
Spending 21 years in real estate, Ellen not only had her real estate license, but received her Broker’s License and was the owner of Ellen Reed Realtor serving many families in the area, some of whom became her friends.
The funeral service will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, Oregon Pike, on Friday, January 14, 2022 with greeting of the family at 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral at 11:00 AM. The service will be livestreamed at www.highlandpc.org.
Due to COVID restrictions, mask wearing is requested. Memorial contributions can be donated to Highland Presbyterian Church or the National Breast Cancer Coalition. Condolences and memories will be appreciated and can be posted at:
