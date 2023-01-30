Ellen R. Neff, age 89, of Paradise, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Roy C. Neff who died May 23, 2020. Born in Leacock Township, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Susan McGallicher Hershey. Ellen was a member of Grace Point Church, Paradise, where in the past she taught Sunday School and was part of the Cheerlenders Sunday School class. She was involved with Meal on Wheels for many years. She helped her husband on the family farm and hosted guests at Neffdale Farm Bed & Breakfast for over 32 years. She also helped operate and manage Neff's Water Service. She attended Salisbury High School and graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School, Class of 1951. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, making Christmas stockings for her family and quilting. Surviving are 4 children: R. Charles husband of Glenda Sensenig Neff, Richard J. Neff, Kenneth L. husband of Adrienne Hostetter Neff, all of Paradise, Susan A. wife of Timothy Smoker of Ronks, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, M. Beth Musselman Neff and 3 sisters: Betty Hershey, Mildred Beyer and Irene Hershey who died as an infant.
A memorial service will take place at Grace Point Church, 10 S. Singer Avenue, Paradise, on Saturday, February 4th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Don Neff and Tim Rogers will be officiating. Private interment will take place in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ellen's memory to Mennonite Disaster Services, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. shiveryfuneralhome.com