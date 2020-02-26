Ellen McCoy, 58, of Lancaster, PA., passed away early morning on Friday, February 21, 2020. She died peacefully, as she had lived, among her loving family. Ellen was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 8, 1961. She attended PS 236, PS 307, Roy H. Mann Junior High, and Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, where she graduated in 1979. In 1981 Ellen met and married the love of her life, Brian McCoy. They moved to Lancaster, PA where they eventually settled on Pilgrim Drive to raise their family, and have lived for over 30 years.
Ellen was very active in the PTA and in the local community. She worked in a number of roles in food services. As the Manager of the Cove Restaurant at Millersville University, she mentored and became a surrogate-mom to many of the college students who worked there, until she retired.
Ellen is survived by her husband Brian, their children: Jessica Miller and her husband Mike, Sam McCoy and Shannon McCoy; by her grandchildren; Owen, Pierson, Charlie and Isabella; by her brothers; Daniel and Tony Tooth; and the rest of the McCoy, Tooth, and Miller families.
Ellen, we love you, and miss you, and will remember you always. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »