Ellen Marie Jackson, 58, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born September 22, 1960 in Montclair, New Jersey to Joseph L. and Marian (nee Yunker) Jackson (both deceased), Ellen graduated from Conestoga High School, Berwyn, PA. An avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, Ellen is survived by five siblings: Thomas (Robin) Jackson, William (Patrice) Jackson, Anne (Stephen Murray) Jackson, Patricia (Michael) Gonoude, and twin brother John Jackson, as well as thirteen nieces and nephews and her beloved kitty Rocket.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that friends make donations in Ellen's name to: Phillies Charities, Inc., One Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Please reference "Ellen M. Jackson" as the honoree. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com