Ellen Mae (Smith) Good, 71, of Stevens, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Wellsville, NY, she was a daughter of the late Deforest & Ada (Anderson) Smith and the loving wife of 39 years to Willis G. Good.
Ellen was a graduate of Northern Potter High School, class of 1968 and received her Bachelor's Degree in Communications at Penn State in 1971. Prior to raising a family, Ellen worked at a dental office and as a teller for Farmers First Bank in Lincoln. Caring for her family was Ellen's true love. She participated in her sons' school events such as chess club and dinner theater always supporting their interests and priorities. Attending church at The Worship Center in Leola was important to her; she volunteered in the nursery for 33 years. She enjoyed time with friends, and they would often go to the ReUzit/Goodwill shops and bookstores together. She also treasured the trips to the Penn State Alumni Vacation College each year with her family and occasional Assateague Island trips with her friends. She found great peace at home, surrounded by her family and with Miss Pretty, her cat, curled on her lap. She loved her family dearly, and in their gentle care, she knew how much her family loved her.
In addition to her husband, Ellen is survived by two sons, Donald D. Good, of Stevens and Kenneth R. Good, of Damascus, MD; and a sister, Wilma Koser of East Earl. Ellen is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Steven I. Koser.
A visitation will be held on Thurs. June 30th from 5 to 6 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA and a funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Worship Center, Missions team, www.worshipcenter.org www.goodfuneral.com