Ellen Mae Lippold, 68, of East Earl, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Michael A. Lippold, Sr., who died in 2012. Born in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas, Sr. and Grace Ellen Bennett Lease.
Ellen retired from the U.S Postal Service where she had been employed as a mail carrier for many years. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters: Michelle Cameron of Tulsa, OK, Dawn wife of Carl Smoker of Carlisle, and Carrie Fultz of Ephrata; a son, Michael, Jr., husband of Elaine Lippold of Reinholds; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three brothers, William Thomas, Jr. husband of Donna Lease of Coatesville, Raymond Lou husband of Annette Lease of Coatesville, and Charles Matthew husband of Maggie Lease of Columbia, MT; and two sisters, Sharon Lee wife of Dave Baxter of Paradise, and Mary Catherine wife of Roland Colon of Coatesville. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, services and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
