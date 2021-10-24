Ellen M. Wolgemuth, 90, of Mount Joy, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph M. Wolgemuth who died in 2008. Born in Elizabethtown she was the daughter of the late Alvin S. and Edna M. (Koser) Heisey.
Ellen was the owner/operator of Joe & Ellen Wolgemuth Maintenance & Mowing since 1981. Ellen was a member of Florin Church of the Brethren, Mount Joy. She enjoyed being outside in her garden, walking, being in the mountains and spending time on her John Deere. She loved baking pies, cookies and canning, but her greatest joy was helping others and spending time with her family.
Surviving is a son, Gregory H. husband of Cathy (Elslager), Mount Joy; three daughters; Peggy A. wife of Robert Sowers, Manheim, Carolyn A. wife of James Nye, Genesee, Marilyn L. Kline, Landisville; a foster son, Jon husband of Mona Magareata, Manheim; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy wife of Ken Erisman, Elizabethtown. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son Keith, son-in-law Garry Kline, three brothers, and three sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy on Monday October 25, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be in Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Cemetery, Mount Joy. Viewing will be private. There will be a time of visitation with the family at the church during a fellowship time following the interment. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
