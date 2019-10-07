Ellen M. Weaver, 73, died peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019, after a long struggle with mental health issues at South Mountain Restoration Center, Franklin Country - finally at peace.
Born in West Earl Township, PA, daughter of the late David M. and Katie B. (Martin) Weaver. Survived by sisters, Anna Mary Wenger (Raymond) and Elizabeth Bonnar (Ken), brother-in-law, Scott Burger, step-mother, Martha K. Weaver, two nieces and four nephews.
Ellen was preceded in death by sisters, Irene Weaver and Kathleen Burger, and a brother, Harlan Weaver.
Ellen was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School and Eastern Mennonite College. She was a prior member of Carpenter's Mennonite Church. Ellen loved listening to music, reading and crossword puzzles.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 am, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 am.
Interment will be held at Groffdale Frame Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.