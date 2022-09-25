Ellen M. Shenk, 95, formerly of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Mennonite Home. She was the loving wife of the late Carl K. Shenk, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2017.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Abram R. and Violet (Barrett) McClune.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet (Larry) Woodfin, of Lancaster; a son, Barry (Robin) Shenk, of Long Neck, DE; 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and 1 brother. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis R. Dye, a grandson, Kevin Shenk, 1 brother, and 2 sisters.
As per Ellen's wishes, services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Home Communities.
