Ellen Louise Lewis, age 79, of Lampeter passed on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 while in the care of the loving staff at the Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA.
Ellen was born to Ella Mae and Clarence V. Hess of Peach Bottom, PA and was the middle child of five (4 girls and 1 boy). She graduated in 1958 from Solanco Senior High in Quarryville where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Charles T (Buddy) Lewis. They most recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Ellen worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD in the early 1960's. Then moved into automobile sales administration for several decades at dealerships both in Quarryville and Oxford, PA. Most recently, Ellen was office manager for International Beauty Schools, headquartered in Lancaster.
A talented textile and watercolor artist, Ellen spent much of her life sewing and painting. Always striving to learn more, she had an immense passion for mathematical puzzles and crosswords. In addition to all of these talents, Ellen loved NASCAR and traveled with her family to many races across the country. A longtime member of the Lampeter Church of the Brethren, Ellen was dearly loved by her fellow parishioners. She will long be remembered for her wonderfully sarcastic sense of humor!
Ellen is survived by her husband, Charles T, 80 of Lampeter and her three sons: Jeffrey, 59 of Austin, Texas as well as Gregory, 57 and Christopher, 53, both of Quarryville. Additionally, she leaves four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two surviving siblings, a brother, Marshall of Quarryville, PA and a sister Diane of Hollywood, FL.
Plans for Ellen's memorial service are forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Ellen's name to the Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy. Thank you.
Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net
A living tribute »