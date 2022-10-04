Ellen Louise Danner, 84, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. She was born December 11, 1937 in York Pennsylvania to the late Ernest and Ruth (Miller) Wilhide, and was the oldest of four children; Ernest, Jr, Barbara A.(d), and Bruce E. Wilhide.
Ellen was a 1956 graduate of Manchester High School in Manchester Pennsylvania, and a retired state employee from the Hamburg Center in Berks County.
Ellen, a widow, was blessed with 4 children, Stephen A. Smith, Keith A. Smith (d), Brian E. Smith, and Lori E. Danner, as well as 4 grandchildren (Berlin, Brandon, Alexa, and David) and 2 great-grandchildren (Louise, her name sake, and Theodore).
Ellen enjoyed crocheting, adult coloring and zentangle, spending time with her family, reading the Bible, and going to the Northeastern Senior Center. She had a warm heart, a generous spirit, and believed in the Lord. She will be sorely missed.
There will be a private memorial dinner for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Northeastern Senior Center, PO Box 386, Mount Wolf, PA 17347. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com