Ellen L. Myers, age 80, of Lower Windsor Township, died peacefully at the Lancaster General Hospital, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born in Lewistown on April 12, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Grace Ellen (Richie) Salter. Ellen was the loving wife of the late Ray M. Myers, Sr., who preceded her in death on October 10, 2015.
Ellen was a Registered Nurse for many years for the former Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital. After her hospital work as an RN, she went on to work for the Health Cost Containment Agency in Harrisburg.
Ellen was a very active member of Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church. At church, she was a member of the United Methodist Women, served in the food pantry, and served on the visitation committee.
Ellen enjoyed feeding the birds in her yard, gardening, sewing, cross-stitching, and crocheting. She sewed and distributed thousands of handmade women's health care items to worldwide missions. She loved to spend time with her family, especially as a caretaker to her disabled son Ray M. Myers, Jr. and as a grandmother to her beloved grandchildren Jessica E. Kemp and Samuel R. Myers.
In addition to her son Ray, Jr. and her grandchildren, Ellen is survived by her daughter Kim A. Kemp of Wrightsville, her son Rance G. Myers, and his wife Arlene M. Myers of Wrightsville, her sister Florence Mowery of Shippensburg, her brother Wayne Salter, and his wife Leona of Harrisburg, and her step sister Sussie Croyle of Lewistown.
A funeral service to celebrate Ellen's life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with Pastor Jerry Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Joy Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, 404 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
