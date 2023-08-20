Ellen Kitty Bridges, 93, of West Hempfield Township passed away on August 17, 2023. She was born in Bergen, Norway to the late Hakon and Kitty Hansen. Ellen was a resident of Norway during the German occupation of WWII. Following the war, she moved to England to attend secretary school. While in England, Ellen met her late husband Norman who was stationed in England while serving in the Air Force. Through Norman's various assignments they lived in all 48 states. Ellen was a leader in the Girl Scouts and also served as the secretary in several Officers Wives Clubs. She enjoyed bowling and almost went pro. She was also an avid bingo player. Ellen was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother who adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Ellen leaves behind her children, Linda Hess of West Hempfield, Bente, wife of Darron Humphrey of Orlando, FL; her grandchildren, Jessica Handley, Heidi, wife of Shannon Zurcher of West Hempfield, Nathan Graham, Erik, husband of Billie Graham of Columbia; fourteen great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Norman Korswold and second husband Charles Bridges; a son, Glen Korswold; a brother and a sister.
A celebration of Ellen's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.