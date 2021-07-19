Ellen J. Palmer

Ellen J. "Jeannie" Palmer, 93, of Manheim passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Josephine Dickle Hornberger. She was the loving wife of the late Jay G. Palmer who died in 2001. Jeannie retired from the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. Her interests included crocheting and bird watching.
Surviving is a son, Jack W. Palmer of Manheim and a daughter, Ilene wife of Douglas Teijaro of Mount Joy; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a brother, Clyde Hornberger of Manheim. She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service at Chiques Church Cemetery, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jeannie's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com