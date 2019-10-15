Ellen H. Groff, age 92, formerly of Strasburg Township, passed away at the Brethren Village on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Eugene A. Groff, who passed away on January 6, 2017. Born in Leacock Township, Ellen was the daughter of the late Myer and Carrie Zwally Hess. A woman of strong faith, Ellen was always a member of the Church of the Brethren (Conestoga, Lampeter), where she served as Treasurer and Financial Secretary. She graduated from the former East Lampeter High School. Following graduation, Ellen worked as an accountant at the New Holland Machine Company (now CNH) for 35 years. In her retirement, Ellen enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing, quilting and crocheting as well as volunteering for the Paradise Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Strasburg Senior Citizens and Brethren Village Ladies Auxiliary.
Ellen is survived by a brother, Leon W. (Miriam) Hess of New Holland, 4 nieces- Evelyn Hartmann, Lila Neff, Heidi Long, Julia Melone, 8 nephews- Lynn Hess, Robert Groff, Timothy Hess, and Joseph, Eric, Stanley, Luke, Herbert III Weidler and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceding Ellen in death were a brother, Harold Hess, two sisters, Virgie Groff and Ethel Jean Weidler, and some nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will take place from the Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, on Friday, October 18th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will take place at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund (of the Brethren Village), 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 1425, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com