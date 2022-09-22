Ellen Fenwick Demarest Baber

Baber, Ellen Fenwick Demarest, affectionately known by many as "Bumble Bee," died at home in Cartersville, VA, September 19, 2022 at the age of 88. Ellen was predeceased in death by her husband Frank Howard Baber, Jr.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters: Frank Howard Baber III (Katherine Sowards), Charles Fenwick Baber (Debra Shelton), David Anderson Baber, (Sylvia Banton), Laura Conway Baber (John Esbenshade), and Jennifer Rogers Walker (Christopher).
Ellen lived a fulfilling life of hospitality and compassion, creating home and community for her five children, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and countless friends, family, and "part-time" children. She loved serving the marginalized, especially through Contact Help Line, Stephen Ministry, and Heifer International. She was famous for her beautiful dishes and wedding cakes.
Visitation: Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oakwood United Methodist Church 1291 Columbia Road, Columbia, VA 23038 from 3 to 7 p.m., funeral service at same location on Saturday, September 24 at 1 pm. and via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87650559854?pwd=bEltNjZFZ2RFUjRWamgzdit0cFF5QT09
Meeting ID: 876 5055 9854 Passcode: 676293. Details at mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com.
